In an interview with The Wire, film and theatre actor and director Naseeruddin Shah expressed his anger over a number of issues faced by the country today, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which has caused continued protest and debate across the nation.

“I am not saying this as a Muslim but as a concerned citizen,” said Shah as he highlighted a link between the CAA and National Register of Citizens, going on to explain what he believes to be the “invidious” aspect of the law.

Among those of his fellow actors whom he praised or mocked were Deepika Padukone – for showing solidarity with students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University after a January 5 attack – actor Anupam Kher, a vociferous supporter of the BJP-led government, who, Shah said, “does not need to be taken seriously, he is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries can attest to his sycophantic nature.”

Kher responded on Twitter to Shah’s comment via a video (below), saying that since Shah has criticised the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, then “I am sure I am in great company.” Kher also accused Shah of substance abuse, linking this to his views.

जनाब नसीरुदिन शाह साब के लिए मेरा प्यार भरा पैग़ाम!!! वो मुझसे बड़े है। उम्र में भी और तजुर्बे में भी। मै हमेशा से उनकी कला की इज़्ज़त करता आया हूँ और करता रहूँगा। पर कभी कभी कुछ बातों का दो टूक जवाब देना बहुत ज़रूरी होता। ये है मेरा जवाब। 🙏 pic.twitter.com/M4vb8RjGjj — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 22, 2020

