#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A protestor pulls hair of Rajgarh Deputy Collector Priya Verma, after she hits BJP workers and drags them. The clash broke out during a demonstration in support of #CAA. pic.twitter.com/7ckpZaFBkJ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

Clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district during a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday. Several state officials have been served notices by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court for allegedly slapping Bharatiya Janata Party workers during the rally, NDTV reported.

A video posted by news agency ANI shows the altercation between the two groups. In the video, a woman believed to be a bureaucrat is seen slapping a man believed to be a BJP worker. The district collector and her colleagues were also manhandled by the protestors.

Permission for the rally had not been granted by the authorities, and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bans the public assembly of more than four people, was in place when the supporters of the citizenship law took to the streets, the report added.