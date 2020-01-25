Viral Video Watch: Researchers have recreated the voice of an Egyptian mummy, and it is spooky The 3,000-year-old Egyptian priest Neysamun’s voice was mimicked by recreating most of its vocal tract using scanners, 3D printing and an electronic larynx. Scroll Staff An hour ago Researchers say they’ve mimicked the voice of an Egyptian mummy by recreating some of its vocal tract. Have a listen...What does it sound like to you? pic.twitter.com/nSjsCu2f0w— News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) January 23, 2020 Also watch A 4,400-year-old tomb of an Egyptian high priest was unearthed by archaeologists Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ancient egypt Archaeology Sound Read Comments Print