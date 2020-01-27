अमित शाह की रैली में CAA का विरोध करने पर एक युवक को बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने लोहे की कुर्सियां उठाकर मारी।



अमित शाह ने युवक को सकुशल बाहर निकालने की अपील की लेकिन साथ ही लोगों से ये भी कहा कि पीछे मत देखिए, कुछ भी नहीं हुआ, युवक की पिटाई के बाद 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे भी लगवाए। pic.twitter.com/9LQmAW1IMk — Utkarsh Kumar Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) January 26, 2020

An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestor was reportedly beaten up with iron chairs by those who support the law, during the Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah’s election rally in New Delhi on Sunday when

Videos of the incident posted on social media suggests that Shah instructed his security officials to take the protestor away safely. The incident took place in Babarpur Assembly constituency, India Today reported.