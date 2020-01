Tiger chase and attack in Bhandara, Maharashtra. 3 injured. pic.twitter.com/SvIw2sr0pE — Sohini Guharoy (@sohinigr) January 27, 2020

A tiger entered a village in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district on January 25, creating chaos in the area. Three people were injured in the incident, NDTV reported. A video of the tiger running around and being chased by the villagers has gone viral on social media.

The village in Tumsar, where the incident took place, is in close proximity to the Nagzira Tiger Reserve.