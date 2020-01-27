Watch: Tributes, tears, and crowds in memory of Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Annual Grammy Awards in LA
Musicians like Alicia Keys and Lizzo paid tributes on stage, while numerous others spoke about the player’s legacy.
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, passed away on Sunday, January 26 when the helicopter that he and nine other people were riding in crashed in Calabasas, Los Angeles. There were no survivors in the crash, including his thirteen year old daughter Gianna.
Bryant’s death has sent not only the sports world into mourning, but countless others, including artists present at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Centre, Los Angeles. Musicians Alicia Keys, John Legend, Lizzo and DJ Khaled paid tribute to the player on-stage, dedicating performances to him.
Staples Centre, where the award show is held, often known as ‘The House Kobe Built,’ saw his number 8 and number 24 jerseys spotlighted on screens during the Grammys, in the Lakers’ purple and yellow colours.
Fans outside the venue also gathered in huge numbers to mourn Bryant’s passing and pay homage to his legacy as a player. Screens surrounding the venue saw images of Bryant while fans placed flowers and candles, wearing Lakers’ jerseys.
Numerous artists, musicians and producers spoke of Bryant’s passing, sending condolences to the affected families on the red carpet to the Grammys, including Billie Eilish, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Quavo, Smokey Robinson, Ty Dolla, Skrillex and others.
