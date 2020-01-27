Watch: MSNBC TV anchor seemingly used a racial slur during a live segment on the late Kobe Bryant
The reporter tweeted that she mixed up the term ‘Knicks’ and ‘Lakers’, which unfortunately sounded like an offensive word.
During a segment on the news channel MSNBC, reporter Alison Morris was heard apparently using a racial slur while referring to the LA Lakers, the basketball team that late NBA legend Kobe Bryant played for. Paying tribute to Bryant, Morris said he was “Perfectly cast on the Los Angeles n*****s, er, Lakers.” Social media users were outraged by the slip, which led to a backlash.
Morris then tweeted an apology, saying that she mistakenly combined the names of basketball teams New York Knicks and LA Lakers, which resulted in her saying “Nakers.” Social media users remain divided about the incident, with some saying she definitely used an offensive term, and others saying it is “ridiculous” to chide her for an innocent slip.
