News reporter for MSNBC lets out a racial slur while doing the coverage for Kobe Bryant's death. pic.twitter.com/XG2fRLPkqd — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 26, 2020

During a segment on the news channel MSNBC, reporter Alison Morris was heard apparently using a racial slur while referring to the LA Lakers, the basketball team that late NBA legend Kobe Bryant played for. Paying tribute to Bryant, Morris said he was “Perfectly cast on the Los Angeles n*****s, er, Lakers.” Social media users were outraged by the slip, which led to a backlash.

Morris then tweeted an apology, saying that she mistakenly combined the names of basketball teams New York Knicks and LA Lakers, which resulted in her saying “Nakers.” Social media users remain divided about the incident, with some saying she definitely used an offensive term, and others saying it is “ridiculous” to chide her for an innocent slip.

Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. — Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

That's not what you said love we all heard you say it live pic.twitter.com/B5ZsgKKIHa — CocoPuffs😍 (@AYUMMYBIGGIRL) January 26, 2020

An honest mistake, no need to apologise — Marla Saunders (@MarlaSa35194216) January 26, 2020

If you understand white supremacy and know its insidious history with the media, you understand that these instances of misspeaking are not accidental. pic.twitter.com/nwoqUhuQK5 — MagnumBoom 🇺🇲 (@WashingtonKaye) January 26, 2020

Y'all notice black people never "slip" and say the N word. It's always white people. And who the hell has the urge to say "Knicks" after saying "Los Angeles"? Doesn't roll off the tongue OR come to mind at all. That's like saying "Cleveland Knicks" or "Miami Knicks". — J Read (@JayReid26319078) January 27, 2020

I slowed it down for y’all. pic.twitter.com/9nKkcsngVo — Best Fights (@FightCentralTV) January 27, 2020

