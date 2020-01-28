Viral Video Watch: Actor Dia Mirza broke down in tears during climate emergency discussion at JLF2020 ‘Don’t hold back from being an empath.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH Actor Dia Mirza breaks down while speaking at the 'climate emergency' session during Jaipur Literature Festival; she says, "Don't hold back from being an empath". (27.1.20) pic.twitter.com/fyAgH3giL9— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jaipur Literature Festival Climate change Dia Mirza Read Comments Print