Just saw Salman Khan at Goa International Aiport snatching a mobile phone from a fan while clicking a picture, such people do not deserve to be called stars.

Your reaction?@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/h6b25MQ8uC — ahraz mulla (@ahry95) January 28, 2020

A short clip showing actor Salman Khan snatching a fan’s phone, as he attempts to take a photo with the actor, has recently gone viral on social media. The student wing of the Congress, the National Students’ Union of India, has demanded that Khan be banned from Goa, where the incident took place, if he does not apologise publicly.

In the short clip (above) an Airport Authority of India official is seen walking ahead of Khan, and taking photos. After a couple of seconds, Khan snatches the man’s phone and continues walking towards a waiting car.

“I request your kind authority to look into this matter with utter seriousness and demand an apology from the actor on public platform since it was a disgrace to the fan publicly, failing which such violent actors with a bad track record should not be allowed to visit Goa in the future,” Goa NSUI President Ahraz Mulla said in a letter to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.