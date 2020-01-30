On the occasion of Saraswati Puja on Wednesday, a priest in Kolkata became the subject of a tug of war between two groups of people who wanted to convince him to perform the rituals for them. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

After trying in vain to free himself, the priest gave in and agreed to perform the rituals for one of the contenders. Once he had been pushed inside a house, a woman could be heard saying “lock the door” in the background to prevent the priest from fleeing.