Watch: Police manhandle protestors at Jamia after a shooter fired at students earlier in the day
The CAA-NPR-NRC protestors also were also demonstrating against police inaction when an assailant opened fire.
After an armed assailant fired at students at a CAA-NPR-NRC protest march at Jamia Milia Islamia University in Delhi, the students’ protest continued into the evening. A video clip from the evening showsed students being manhandled by Delhi Police.
Also read
Delhi Police claim Jamia shooting happened in seconds, personnel did not have time to react
What we know about Delhi shooter, who posted live Facebook videos before firing