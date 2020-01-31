Around the Web Watch: Mumbai Police’s clever (and funny) anti-honking initiative features a ‘punishing signal’ Mumbai police used a decibel meter that increases the duration of the red light at a traffic signal when sound levels cross 85 decibels. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Horn not okay, please! Find out how the @MumbaiPolice hit the mute button on #Mumbai’s reckless honkers. #HonkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/BAGL4iXiPH— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 31, 2020 Also watchMumbai’s trains blow their air horns together at midnight to ring in the new year Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Traffic Honking Read Comments Print