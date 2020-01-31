Comedian Kunal Kamra has been in the news recently, after he approached Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami and attempted to question him on his coverage of national affairs, in particular the suicide of Rohith Vemula, who was a scholar and Dalit activist at Hyderabad University. The incident took place on an IndiGo airline flight, after which the airline swiftly banned Kamra from flying.

Following this, Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir also banned Kamra. He has since garnered much praise online for attempting a conversation with Goswami, who stayed silent throughout, wearing dark glasses and staring at a screen.

At Mumbai’s Stand Up For India event, which saw top Indian comedians like Biswa K Rath, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka and Varun Grover, Kamra appeared for a surprise set (he was not originally part of the line-up) and received rousing applause from the audience, including a standing ovation.

“Ho gaya, ho gaya, baith jao. Mere paas paanch hi minute hai, mujhe joke sunaana hai [Okay enough, enough, sit down. I only have five minutes, and I want to tell jokes],” said Kamra to the cheering audience.

