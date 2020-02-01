Walking around without a protective face mask? Well, you can't avoid these sharp-tongued drones! Many village and cities in China are using drones equipped with speakers to patrol during the #coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/ILbLmlkL9R — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 31, 2020

The outbreak of the coronavirus in China, now declared a global emergency by the WHO, has claimed at least 213 lives so far. The number of confirmed cases had risen to 9,692 as of Friday, January 31, while India reported its first positive case of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday.

The epicentre of the virus, Wuhan, has been placed under lockdown in efforts to contain the spread of the disease. In parts of China, drones are being repurposed not only to spray disinfectants over villages and cities, but also to police citizens who are not wearing masks, and to tell them to go indoor.

Among the phrases heard during the drone-patrolling (video above): “Uncle, we are in unusual times, why did you come outside without wearing a mask?” and “Put on your mask! Hurry! You can eat when you get home.”

