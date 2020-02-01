Watch: ‘I don’t like Kunal Kamra, but the ban on him was not justified’ says actor Raveena Tandon
Comic Kunal Kamra was recently banned from numerous airlines, following an encounter with Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami on a flight.
