A woman from Mangaluru, Karnataka was hailed as an “ambassador of humanity” on Twitter for climbing down a well to save a stray dog. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

The woman was identified as Rajani Damodar Shetty, The Indian Express reported. She climbed down the 12-feet-deep well with a rope tied around her body to rescue the animal.

Shetty is known to take care of stray dogs in the area, but does not know how to swim. “I have rescued stray animals and have been feeding them,” she was quoted as saying. “But I have never taken such a huge risk in my life.”