"Desh ke gaddaro ko,goli maron saalon ko", "Shaheen Bagh ko denge Azaadi" slogans being raised outside #ShaheenBagh right now. These fringe justify slogans & tell me "@Anurag_Office is right,traitors should be shot". All this in @DelhiPolice's presence & noone detained as of now pic.twitter.com/AIIiNab5ti — Tanushree Pandey (@TanushreePande) February 2, 2020

Right-wing activists gathered near New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protest site and shouted provocative slogans like “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaron salon ko” (shoot the traitors of the country) on Sunday afternoon.

Shaheen Bagh has become synonymous with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens with its continuous sit-in that has lasted for fifty days now.

Tanushree Pandey, a journalist with television news channel India Today posted a video on Twitter of herself trying to confront a protestor shouting the slogan at the venue. He was, however, courteously taken away by police officials and not allowed to answer. Even the police officials refused to comment.