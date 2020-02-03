Watch: Shaheen Bagh-inspired protest in Motihari, Bihar attacked by a mob of outsiders
A crowd with sticks and stones showed up at the peaceful, women-led sit-in during the early hours of February 3.
A sit-in led by women and children against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Motihari, Bihar, was attacked at midnight, on February 2-3.
The protestors have named the sit-in “Shaheen Bagh” after the 50-day women’s protest in New Delhi, that inspired the Motihari chapter.
Clips from the area show a mob of men charging at the peaceful protest with sticks and stones, shouting angrily. According to eyewitnesses, two women were seriously injured in the attack.
In the footage, a man can be heard on the loudspeaker pleading, “Hum haath jod ke keh rahe hai, please ruk jaiye [We plead with you, please stop].”
