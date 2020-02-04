Play

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra delivered yet another powerful speech in Lok Sabha on Monday when she accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government of “lacking humility”.

Moitra’s speech mainly focussed on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the government’s high-handedness in dealing with the nationwide protests that the legislation has triggered. Moitra also addressed the “abysmal state of the economy” during her ten-minute-long speech.

The parliamentarian’s speech was widely circulated on social media and earned her immense praises.

You are infectious @MahuaMoitra ... beware.. everyone may end up catching your fervour and passion. https://t.co/INZiiRO9tc — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) February 4, 2020

#mahuamoitra what a speech! I am sure you send shivers to the bigoted ones and hope to the reasonable ones. More power to you! — Mir (@SalmanM96155469) February 4, 2020

this woman shakes the Parliament whenever she speaks. This is the only Parliamentarian with whom I can resonate with a 100%. #mahuamoitra https://t.co/BsBWcwGXih — Anannya (@andhbhaktcritic) February 4, 2020