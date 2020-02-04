Around the Web Watch: In this absurd video, actor Rakhi Sawant says she is going to China to ‘kill coronavirus’ Sawant posted the video on board a flight and said that she has ordered special medicines from Nasa to cure the disease. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Feb 2, 2020 at 3:13am PST Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rakhi Sawant Coronavirus joke Read Comments Print