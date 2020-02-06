Watch: The moment a plane skid on a wet Istanbul runway, split into three, killing 3, injuring 179
The accident in Turkey took place on February 5.
A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of a wet runway on Wednesday, and broke into three pieces. Videos (below) show the aircraft after the crash, largely dismembered.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the crash has severely injured 179 of the 183 passengers, while three died in hospital. “The plane could not hold on the runway due to poor weather conditions and skidded for around 50 to 60 meters,” said the governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya.