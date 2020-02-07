Around the Web Watch: An official dressed as a bear to scare away langurs at Ahmedabad airport A video of the incident went viral on Twitter. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH Gujarat: An airport official at Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad dressed in 'bear' costume to scare away langoors on the premises. (Source-Airport Authority of India) pic.twitter.com/Qa6iIPFoLq— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral video Airports Authority of India Read Comments Print