‘I will drink till next morning’: Director Bong Joon-ho after ‘Parasite’ wins big at Oscars 2020
‘When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that the most personal is the most creative.’
Korean movie Parasite won in four categories at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Parasite’s win is historic because this is the first time ever when a non-English movie has won the award.
The movie also won Oscars for the Best Original Screenplay and the Best International Feature Film. Bong Joon-ho won the Best Director award too, beating Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, among others.