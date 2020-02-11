Around the Web Watch: Coronavirus patients dance at a temporary hospital in Wuhan, China These patients were diagnosed with mild symptoms. Scroll Staff An hour ago Nothing can stop them from dancing! Optimistic patients with mild symptoms caused by the #coronavirus dance at a temporary hospital in Wuhan pic.twitter.com/EKY0jyczh4— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 10, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus China Read Comments Print