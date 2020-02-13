Around the Web Watch: The plane’s wings and body have merged in Airbus’s new aircraft design Flight tests have been carried out at an undisclosed location in France. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Airbus reveals a plane design that blends the wing and body. Maveric, a 3.2-meter-wide technology demonstrator, has been carrying out flight tests at an undisclosed location in France https://t.co/oHZwNzhPfX pic.twitter.com/N8cc7faSFj— Reuters (@Reuters) February 12, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Airbus planes Read Comments Print