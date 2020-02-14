‘NRC is a part of BJP’s manifesto’: Home Minister Amit Shah asserts, adding, ‘No decision yet’
‘I recently told the Parliament that no decision on a nationwide NRC exercise has been taken yet.’
Speaking at the Times Now Summit in New Delhi on Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah said that no decision has been taken on a countrywide National Register of Citizens.
TV anchor Navika Kumar reminded Shah of his old statement where he had said that a nationwide NRC exercise was inevitable, but the home minister cut her short by saying that she picked only a part of his statement. “You have very cleverly picked up one sentence from my statement. I had said that NRC is a part of BJP’s manifesto. I recently told the Parliament too that no decision on NRC has been taken yet,” he said.