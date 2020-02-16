#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav scolds a police officer after a man went near the dais and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' while he was addressing a gathering in Kannauj district today. pic.twitter.com/2XGk9kQHhh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2020

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at a police officer on Saturday after a man went near his dais and chanted “Jai Shri Ram”.

The incident took place during a rally in UP’s Kannauj. A video of Yadav scolding the policeman was posted on social media by news agency ANI and was widely circulated.