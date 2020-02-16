Watch: Akhilesh Yadav lashes out at police officer after man shouts ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at his rally
The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district.
Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at a police officer on Saturday after a man went near his dais and chanted “Jai Shri Ram”.
The incident took place during a rally in UP’s Kannauj. A video of Yadav scolding the policeman was posted on social media by news agency ANI and was widely circulated.