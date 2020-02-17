Play

Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda on Sunday rejected Union minister Kiren Rijiju’s offer to participate in trials at the Sports Authority of India for a track event, the New Indian Express reported.

The offer came after Gowda reportedly ran 145 meters in 13.62 seconds in a Kambala race – a form of buffalo racing popular in Karnataka – which worked out to 9.55 seconds for 100 metres. That is faster than the men’s world record of 9.58 seconds for the 100 meters track event, set by Jamaica’s Usain Bolt in 2009.

Gowda made the comment in Venuru-Permude where he was taking part in the Surya Chandra Kambala the report added. “In Kambala race, heels play an important role whereas it is the toes in a track race,” he was quoted as saying. “It’s not only the jockeys but also the buffaloes that have a role to play in Kambala. In track race, this is not the case.”