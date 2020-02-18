The three Kashmiri students in #Hubbali accused of #sedition for uploading a video, were attacked by members Bajrang dal while they were coming out of the courthouse. Even though there was heavy police presence, they swarmed the accused and hit them, shouting Bharat Mata ki Jai. pic.twitter.com/6jA7aT7obR — Alithea Stephanie Mounika//ಅಲಿತ್ಯ ಮೌನಿಕಾ (@alitheasm) February 17, 2020

Three Kashmiri students, who were arrested in Karnataka’s Hubli district on Saturday for allegedly saying “Pakistan zindabad” in a video shared widely on social media, were attacked by a mob outside a Judicial Magistrate-First Class court in Karnataka.

Footage (above) shows the engineering students exiting the court when an angry mob surrounds and attacks them screaming “Bharat Mata ki jai”. Police personnel are seen warding off the attackers, some of whom throw punches at the students, and go on to hit the bus that the students are escorted into.

According to reports, the mob consisted of members of the Bajrang Dal group. On Saturday, February 15, members of the Bajrang Dal and Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest outside the college, demanding that the three students be arrested. They also staged protests outside the station where the students were held.

The students, who were arrested and then released for lack of evidence on Saturday, were re-arrested on Sunday on charges of sedition after members of right-wing organisations staged demonstrations outside the Gokul police station in Hubli where the students were lodged for a day.

