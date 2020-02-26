I'm at Mustafabad, near the Loni Border, and new fires (set post-9pm) are burning in front of our eyes - Muslim jhuggis and tempos, according to onlookers - by masked men shouting JSR. Delhi Police are present saying they are unable to intervene. pic.twitter.com/tXT6k2qcXB — Raghu Karnad (@rkarnad) February 25, 2020

Selected houses in a slum in Ganga Vihar in Gokulpuri have been set on fire, reported Newslaundry. People from unaffected houses said men chanting “Jai Shri Ram” arrived around 9:30 pm on Tuesday and set fire to some homes.

The area saw violence earlier in the day as well, when several shops were vandalised and set on fire around 3 pm. Gokulpuri has been affected by mob violence since Sunday, February 23.

Muslim settlements in a slum in Ganga Vihar, Gokulpuri has been scorched. The Hindus -- whose settlements were spared -- told us that men chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' came around 9:30 pm and set fire to the Muslim households.



Police stands by, helpless. @newslaundry #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/mguaUOBrVa — Ayush Tiwari (@sighyush) February 25, 2020

