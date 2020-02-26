‘All due to police negligence’: What a North East Delhi trader said about February 25 violence
A Hindu trader in the violence-affected area talks of how police inaction is affecting his business.
As news of cases of extreme violence, arson, and looting, specifically in shops and houses owned by Muslims in North East Delhi kept pouring in through Tuesday, a trader from the area was recorded on camera saying that the violence was a result of the negligence of Delhi Police.
“This violence is due to the negligence of Delhi Police,” said the man in the video, who owns a portion of the market where a shop run by a Muslim was ransacked. “They are not reaching the troubled areas on time and are unable to control the situation. The mob is inciting violence in the name of Hindus and disrespecting them. These people belong to a specific political party.”
Here are more videos from the violence across the area on Tuesday.