Rajendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Chandbagh in North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura has alleged that the mob that caused violence, arson, and looting in the area for three days was made up of outsiders.

“I have been living here for the last forty years,” Mishra said (video above). “What happened today had never happened in our colony before. All the violence was perpetrated by outsiders and we are bearing the consequences.”

Another resident, Mohan Singh Tomar, said that during the violence, local Muslims guarded three temples in the area and protected them from damage. “The temples are safe because of the communal harmony in our area,” he said.