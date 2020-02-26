Watch: Video of a 6-year-old girl being arrested by police in Orlando, US goes viral on social media
The incident took place back in September 2019.
The police in Orlando, United States, had arrested a six-year-old girl in September 2019 on a battery charge. A bodycam video of the incident was released recently and has been widely circulated on social media, BuzzFeed News reported.
Grade 1 student Kaia Rolle was arrested by police officer Dennis Turner, who was later fired from the police department, the report added.