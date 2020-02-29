#KanhaiyaKumar tells NDTV, "I thank Delhi Government for sanctioning prosecution...urge speedy trial and want the country to know how sedition

laws are misused." pic.twitter.com/cijgBbSDer — NDTV (@ndtv) February 28, 2020

A 2016 event at Jawaharlal Nehru University saw a sedition case filed against then-president of the Students’ Union Kanhaiya Kumar. On February 28, Delhi government under Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party gave the sanction, which was being delayed so far, for Kumar’s prosecution in a fast-track court for sedition charges.

Speaking to NDTV (above), Kumar said “I don’t want to go into any argument. I simply want to thank the Delhi government for taking this decision. I know that nothing I said was against the nation, and I want the courts to decide on this matter. A court trial must replace the television studios that sit and carry out media trials, so that the country can find out how sedition laws are misused for political gains.”

दिल्ली सरकार को सेडिशन केस की परमिशन देने के लिए धन्यवाद। दिल्ली पुलिस और सरकारी वक़ीलों से आग्रह है कि इस केस को अब गंभीरता से लिया जाए, फॉस्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में स्पीडी ट्रायल हो और TV वाली ‘आपकी अदालत’ की जगह क़ानून की अदालत में न्याय सुनिश्चित किया जाए। सत्यमेव जयते। — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) February 28, 2020

Also read

JNU sedition case: Delhi government gives permission to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others