Viral Video Watch: This surfer expertly rides waves, but uses a coffee table instead of a surfboard Austin Keen, world champion skim-boarder gave this table a new purpose, complete with a few skillful turn-arounds and jumps. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago View this post on Instagram Throwback to when I surfed a coffee table I bought for $9 at goodwill and then auctioned it off for like $1395 and donated it all to @waterwalkerstn 🌊. @malibuboats #wakesurfing #wakesurf #tablesurf #surf #finless #skimboarding #actionsports #extremesports #adventure #lifestyle #sctop10 #sportscentertop10 #mondaymotivation #mondays A post shared by Austin Keen (@austinkeen) on Dec 16, 2019 at 2:00pm PST This surfer has a different purpose for tables 😎🌊(via AustinKeen/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/G2RQqkV0rh— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2020