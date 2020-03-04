Of late I am being told by lots of people to keep washing hands to prevent any kind of infection. I do that in any case. But also want to suggest the age old Indian way of greeting people called #Namaste. It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies. Try it. 🙏🙏 #caronavirus pic.twitter.com/ix7e6S8Abp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 3, 2020

Actor Anupam Kher has suggested (above) that greeting people with a namaste, which involves joining your own hands rather than touching the other person, can help prevent the spread of coronavirus. “It is hygienic, friendly & centres your energies.”

“My friends, in this atmosphere of coronavirus worldwide, I feel that the best way to greet each other is not to shake hands, but to go back to traditional Indian way of greeting to say namaste” said Kher. “Put your hands together, so you don’t get infected you don’t have this fear of getting any infection.”

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, has spread swiftly around the globe this week, with more new cases now appearing outside China than within. A handful of cases in Delhi, Telangana and Rajasthan in India have led to increased caution across the country.

