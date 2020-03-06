Don’t label the Delhi Pogrom as “clashes” and “protest”.



Call it what it is: sustained and systemic Hindutva violence waged on Indian Muslims, sanctioned by the BJP.



The Minister’s response? “Protest is a legitimate means of raising issues.” pic.twitter.com/ge8DwaiSgR — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) March 3, 2020

Indian-origin Labour Party member of British parliament Nadia Whittome announced her rejection of the words “clashes” or “protest” in reference to the recent wave of communal violence in Delhi.

Whittome went on to say that the events represent “a continuation of sustained and systemic Hindutva violence waged on Muslims and many minority ethnic communities in India that is sanctioned by Modi’s BJP government.”

Whittome was not alone in condemning both the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Delhi violence at the House of Commons on Tuesday. Speakers across the board, from Labour, SNP, Liberal Democrats and Conservatives criticised the Indian government, urging the British government to take strong action.

Tory MP Richard Graham said videos from the violence showed “shocking orchestrated sectarian violence” and asked the minister to invite the UK Indian high commissioner to his office to share with him the “deep concerns” of so many constituents, reported the Times of India.

Mirpur-born Labour MP Mohammad Yasin said, “As the BBC recently reported, there is evidence the police are complicit in the latest outbreak of violence in Delhi and encouraging violence against Muslims.”

