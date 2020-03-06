Around the Web Watch the precise moment when gunmen attacked a gathering of politicians in Kabul, Afghanistan At least 27 people were killed in the attack. Scroll Staff An hour ago Video: The moment gunmen attacked a gathering of Afghan politicians in the west of Kabul. Dozens of civilians also attended the event. pic.twitter.com/lWC6jT2PKV— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) March 6, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Afghanistan killing Kabul Read Comments Print