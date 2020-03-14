A Siena, città alla quale sono molto legato, si sta in casa ma si canta insieme come se si fosse per la strada. Mi sono commosso pic.twitter.com/IDPqNEj3h3 — David Allegranti (@davidallegranti) March 12, 2020

While Italy faces a nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, a deserted street in Siena, Tuscany found solidarity in song, as neighbours sang out of their windows in perfect harmony (above).

According to Corriere Di Siena, the street seen in the video is the Contrada Dell’oca, one of the historic quarters of Siena. The song heard is La Verbena, a traditional folk song which is something of an anthem in Siena. Along with residents, dogs in the area are also heard attempting to join into the chorus.

The lockdown in Italy has functionally quarantined close to 16 million people and closed all shops except essentials like supermarkets and pharmacies. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy crossed 1,200 while confirmed cases had increased to over 17,500 on Friday, March 13. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte described this as the country’s “darkest hour”.

As the news spread, others across Italy joined in.

My neighbours in Rome singing Bella Ciao ❤️🤍💚 pic.twitter.com/gu1NqNjlHQ — Jessica Phelan (@JessicaLPhelan) March 13, 2020

“In the Piazza del Campo, verbena grows. Long live our Siena, the most beautiful of cities,” goes the folk song La Verbena, which many social media users have responded warmly to, some overwhelmed by the sense of community displayed.

This is beautiful. People closed in their houses in Siena, but singing together through the windows. https://t.co/htq33vS5iK — Rachel Donadio (@RachelDonadio) March 13, 2020

They are doing this all over Italy.❤️ — ManMar75 (@ManMar75) March 13, 2020

Rachel, remember when Pavarotti died? And music cascaded from open windows in Rome...:) (There indeed are times that life is OPERA.) — Christine Spolar (@christinespolar) March 13, 2020

People always find ways to reach out. Very touching. — Snowstar444 (@snowstar444) March 13, 2020

