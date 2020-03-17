A leopard trapped in a deep well in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh was rescued on Monday, March 16 using a fairly creative method. The rescue (video above) was done by pulling the leopard out using a rope ladder tied to either side of a charpaai (wood and rope cot).

The leopard climbed onto the inverted bed, which was slowly pulled up out of the well. According to reports, the rescue operation took five hours, and took place in the Pohri range in Shivpuri.