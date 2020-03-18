Around the Web ‘Flatten the curve, go home’: Residents of Brooklyn, New York tell passers-by to contain COVID-19 New York could be badly hit, some experts fear. Scroll Staff An hour ago Tensions are mounting as our social fabric frays. In Brooklyn, these folks in apartment windows got in a shouting match with those down on the street. “Flatten the curve, go home,” one chants. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/XjYQDewnaT— Nick Brown (@NickPBrown) March 15, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus New York Read Comments Print