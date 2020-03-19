In an attempt to recreate a scene from locked-down Italy where neighbours came together and sang songs from their balconies as a sign of solidarity, residents of a Gurugram highrise orchestrated a singing of the Gayatri mantra. They were led by two women who stood near the gates of the society, equipped with microphones.

Videos of the Gurugram singing were circulated on social media, but unlike the Italian originals, they generated more cringing than praise. Twitter users pointed out Gurugram is not under lockdown, unlike Italy, and hence the activity did not seem genuine. Other users also said that Indians lack creativity and were merely imitating the Italians.

4 - 5 aunties disturbing the whole society so that they can put it on social media to show off 🙄

Italy is under lockdown. Gurgaon is not. — Vanar Sena (@CricketBoyss) March 18, 2020

Creepy and cringe — Jaai V (@Jaai1234) March 19, 2020