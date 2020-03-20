Coronavirus: Hyderabad police uses traffic signals to raise awareness of preventive measures
How to wash your hands, how long to wash them for and more – while waiting for the light to turn green.
Rachakonda Police in Hyderabad, Telangana, has launched an awareness drive on preventive measures to be taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a traffic light, policemen demonstrated the right way to wash one’s hands, for how long, and how to sneeze into one’s elbow to prevent respiratory droplets from spreading.
