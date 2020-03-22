Watch: Scenes from the ‘janata curfew’ across India show empty streets and stationery trains
India is observing a self-imposed curfew on Sunday, March 22 as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The streets across India have mostly been deserted since Sunday morning, as the country observed the day-long “janata curfew” that began at 7 AM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens to observe a self-imposed curfew on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM as a measure towards containing the spread of COVID-19.
Here are a few videos of how the streets looked during of the “janata curfew”.
The curfew, however, has been detrimental for daily-wage labourers. In Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, a rickshaw-puller was recorded on camera requesting the government for financial help since he had no customers. Although the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to daily-wage labourers of the state, the aid has not reached the beneficiaries yet, the rickshaw-puller claimed.