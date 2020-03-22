#WATCH Mumbai: Marine Drive deserted today as people choose to stay indoors amid the nationwide #JantaCurfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in wake of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AOl8iO5eQT — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

The streets across India have mostly been deserted since Sunday morning, as the country observed the day-long “janata curfew” that began at 7 AM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens to observe a self-imposed curfew on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM as a measure towards containing the spread of COVID-19.

Here are a few videos of how the streets looked during of the “janata curfew”.

Never seen Kukke Subramanya so empty ! #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/0nuw0eK5LL — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) March 22, 2020

Video from #CannughtPlace taken by me at 9 AM today. No one is on the road. People of Delhi is staying inside their homes. #JantaCurfew @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/67La2RNk76 — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) March 22, 2020

The only sound to hear from the balcony today - of Birds! #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/1tEaMfgnYG — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) March 22, 2020

#WATCH Train services suspended, roads free from traffic as citizens of Mumbai observe #JantaCurfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/fkYYb381W6 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

The curfew, however, has been detrimental for daily-wage labourers. In Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, a rickshaw-puller was recorded on camera requesting the government for financial help since he had no customers. Although the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to daily-wage labourers of the state, the aid has not reached the beneficiaries yet, the rickshaw-puller claimed.