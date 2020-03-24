Coronavirus: Migrant labourers stuck in Jharkhand with no salaries and no means to return home
The workers have alleged that the administration is not helping them at all.
Migrant labourers working in Jharkhand are having a tough time getting back to their hometowns in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has rendered thousands of labourers jobless.
In a video posted on Twitter by the Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha, a coalition of progressive organisations, one worker alleged that police officers are offering to take people to their hometowns for a hefty charge.
Many of these labourers attempted to leave the state as soon as the news of trains and inter-state buses being suspended spread. A few of them reached Ranchi with the hope of catching trains or buses to their hometowns but were unable to do so.
Labourers also alleged that they were not paid their salaries before they left. The workers stated that the administration is not helping them at all and making no arrangements to help them reach their homes.