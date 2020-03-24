‘Hands...washing hands’: How Neil Diamond and Patrick Stewart are calming nerves during the pandemic
‘Sweet Caroline’ gets a new spin, while William Shakespeare’s sonnets prove their timelessness yet again.
Here is how some of America’s actors and singers are helping calm nerves and spread some much-needed cheer to combat rising anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic.
Singing legend Neil Diamond released a reworked version of his popular song Sweet Caroline with new lyrics that emphasise the importance of “washing hands”.
Actor Patrick Stewart read out William Shakespeare’s sonnets.
