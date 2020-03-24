Here is how some of America’s actors and singers are helping calm nerves and spread some much-needed cheer to combat rising anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic.

Singing legend Neil Diamond released a reworked version of his popular song Sweet Caroline with new lyrics that emphasise the importance of “washing hands”.

Play Neil Diamond updates "Sweet Caroline".

Actor Patrick Stewart read out William Shakespeare’s sonnets.

2. When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." How about, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away”? So...here we go: Sonnet 1. pic.twitter.com/kDoMNhdqcI — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 22, 2020

Also watch:

