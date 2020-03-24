Watch: Sports commentators amuse themselves with live commentary of home videos
Will our Indian sportscasters respond to the need of the hour soon?
With Covid-19 pandemic causing numerous sporting events, including the Olympic Games, to be suspended or postponed, sports commentators are bored and without work.
So some of them began doing what they do best, giving play-by-play commentaries of the most humdrum activities. For instance, ice-hockey commentator Mike Emrick held forth on a man installing a windshield wiper (above).
American sportscaster Joe Buck commentated on a video of his wife and little son mock-fighting and invited others to send home videos he could work on.
Some of the funniest home video commentary has been done by Josh Lewin. Here’s Lewin doing a commentary on himself while he has icecream with his wife having gone to bed.
Meanwhile, British sportscaster Nick Heath stepped outside, adding some freshness to the incoming commentary content.