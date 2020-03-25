Traffic jams, long queues outside grocery stores after PM Modi's total lockdown announcement. #Coronavirus #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/ns7SFCpGpM — NDTV (@ndtv) March 24, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday evening during his half-hour live televised address, but clearly failed to convince citizens that supplies of essential commodities would not be affected.

People rushed to markets to stock up before the lockdown set in at 12 midnight, leading to panic-buying and traffic jams on the roads, thus defeating the purpose of social distancing. Here are a few glimpses of the markets from Tuesday evening.

This is from Mumbai. Panic buying all over India on 21 day lockdown. Govt must reach out on social media. In NOIDA, police has blocked roads and petrol pumps have huge lines. Essential items would be available should be the message and which are. pic.twitter.com/fTZIPa4SyE — Kartikeya Sharma (@kartikeya_1975) March 24, 2020

#LockdownIndia | #UttarPradesh | Lucknow| Panic Buying of Grocery as we go under All India Lockdown. India is under Complete Lockdown for next 21 days. #21DaysChallenge #COVIDIDIOTS

— Newsroom Post (@NewsroomPostCom) March 24, 2020

