Coronavirus: Woman attacks policeman on duty after violating lockdown in Kolkata, arrested
The woman said she was out to buy medicines but could not produce a prescription, according to the police.
A woman in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area attacked a police officer on Wednesday on being stopped after she had stepped out in her car despite a countrywide lockdown in effect till April 14to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
The woman, in her 20s, was arrested for not abiding by the restriction and assaulting a public servant on duty, the Bidhannagar Police said, PTI reported.
The woman claimed that she was out to buy medicines because she felt sick, but she failed to show a prescription, the police said. At one point, she lunged at the policeman, and according to conflicting reports, licked or bit him.