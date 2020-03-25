Fraying nerves on Day 4 of the lockdown in West Bengal.



An altercation with the police in Salt Lake town saw a person lick an officer. pic.twitter.com/ykaThwqO98 — Shoaib Daniyal (@ShoaibDaniyal) March 25, 2020

A woman in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area attacked a police officer on Wednesday on being stopped after she had stepped out in her car despite a countrywide lockdown in effect till April 14to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The woman, in her 20s, was arrested for not abiding by the restriction and assaulting a public servant on duty, the Bidhannagar Police said, PTI reported.

The woman claimed that she was out to buy medicines because she felt sick, but she failed to show a prescription, the police said. At one point, she lunged at the policeman, and according to conflicting reports, licked or bit him.