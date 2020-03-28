Around the Web Coronavirus: Chennai policeman puts on tentacled headdress to spread awareness about COVID-19 A strong contender for the most creative awareness drive so far. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago And here's a cop donning a Corona helmet to create awareness. 👏👏Things authorities have to do to make people sit at home. pic.twitter.com/B3xj8TYVD5— Rohit TK (@Teekkayy) March 27, 2020 Here's more. Corona helmet police creating Corona awareness@chennaipolice_ pic.twitter.com/QY0EHA2KDV— Rohit TK (@Teekkayy) March 27, 2020 An officer wearing the costume helmet approaches people outside an eatery. Also watch Kerala Police’s creative video teaching Indians how to combat the pandemic Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Coronavirus Chennai Chennai Police COVID-19 Read Comments Print